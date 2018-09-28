REPORTER: What was it like playing in a big outfield like this and having that inning like that where you are going back and forth, going after balls?

- You know, you just kind of roll with it. Do the best you can and try to get back there and make a play. I mean, I think we had a few balls that were hit. And you know, all three of us were having to make plays out there because of how big this outfield plays. So you know, really just trying to be out there and make plays for our guys.

REPORTER: The one that you got with Miller on the mound-- what's the different challenge of diving forward like that, as opposed to going left or right?

- I think just the given situation, kind of being aware of that risk. I think in that situation, they might have a few runners on with two outs, where a base hit might have scored the run to give them the lead. So you know, I really just take that situation into account. And just trying to be an athlete and make a play. A ball kind of sinking you know, down in front of you can be tough. So fortunately I was able to get a glove on it and keep it in there.

REPORTER: When you got your 20th bag, you get you and Frankie and José and Raj-- you guys are the first set of four teammates for the Indians that have 20-plus since 1911. What does that mean and how important has that element of the game been for the team?

- You know, I think the three you just mentioned-- Frankie, José, Raj-- have just been great examples for me personally. I just watch the way that those guys run the bases, how aggressive they are, you know, the trust and confidence that they have, and their ability to change the game doing so. I think it just sets a great example. And you know, I'm really just trying to follow suit.