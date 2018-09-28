- I thought he was really good. You know, the one cutter for the solo homer kind of came across the plate. But other than that, he spun the ball good. I thought his cutter was as crisp as we've seen. Got some-- some funky swings with it and you know, kind of stayed off the barrel. I thought that was really good.

REPORTER: Nice to get Miller in, and what'd you think of how he pitched?

- Yeah, again, you know, we're trying to get guys in, pitch them enough, not too much. But he's able to go an inning-plus, and his stuff looked good. He continues to trend in the right direction, that's for sure.

REPORTER: Is it good to kind of just give him that type of situation, too?

- Well, that's why we did it, you know. It's something that we could possibly do, you know, early-- early into the game, but try to keep the game right where it is. Yeah.

REPORTER: How important is the base running, in general, but the stolen base has been for you guys this year? You know, saw-- didn't really do a run, but you saw the impact there.

- Yeah, you know, I think it's something that we-- we believe in, and we think can help us make a difference. That's-- I think it's sometimes something that gets overlooked, and we certainly don't want to.