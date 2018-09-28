Under Tito, Indians aren’t overlooking importance of successful base stealing
Francona recaps the Indians' 2-1 loss in Kansas City.
- I thought he was really good. You know, the one cutter for the solo homer kind of came across the plate. But other than that, he spun the ball good. I thought his cutter was as crisp as we've seen. Got some-- some funky swings with it and you know, kind of stayed off the barrel. I thought that was really good.
REPORTER: Nice to get Miller in, and what'd you think of how he pitched?
- Yeah, again, you know, we're trying to get guys in, pitch them enough, not too much. But he's able to go an inning-plus, and his stuff looked good. He continues to trend in the right direction, that's for sure.
REPORTER: Is it good to kind of just give him that type of situation, too?
- Well, that's why we did it, you know. It's something that we could possibly do, you know, early-- early into the game, but try to keep the game right where it is. Yeah.
REPORTER: How important is the base running, in general, but the stolen base has been for you guys this year? You know, saw-- didn't really do a run, but you saw the impact there.
- Yeah, you know, I think it's something that we-- we believe in, and we think can help us make a difference. That's-- I think it's sometimes something that gets overlooked, and we certainly don't want to.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices