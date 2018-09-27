Roberto Perez’s interview gets cut short by postgame fireworks
Andre and Roberto picked a tough time to talk.
- Roberto, talk a little bit about how fun it's been to catch a rookie in Shane Beiber. And he went undefeated on the road this year.
- Oh man. It's fun, you know, especially, you know, he throws out a lot of strikes. He's working on that four-seamer, and he had a good one going tonight. So we trust his fastball, and you know, he threw the ball really well for us.
ANDRE KNOTT: What's impressed you the most about him in his rookie season?
- Oh, I think he slows the game down. I think, you know, when one-- once the young guys come in and, you know, the game kind of speed up on them a little bit, but he's done a nice job for us, and hopefully he continue to do that.
ANDRE KNOTT: They turned the lights out on us.
Hey, for you, you're swinging the bat well. What has worked for you lately?
- Oh, I'm not trying to do too much man, especially when I'm trying-- when I get in there and try to put the ball in play and make something happen. So tonight, that was the case.
