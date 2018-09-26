REPORTER: Boy, that stress fracture was, to be able to leverage the back side. So watch him as he delivers through. The curve ball really, really good tonight. Drives it down for the slider, down and into the left-handed hitters. Just swing it right over the top.

And then he's able to do it again to the right-handers, being able to lead them off the dish. That is as carbon copy as we've seen him when he was 100% healthy before the injury. You really have to marvel that, in this short amount of time, literally his second extended amount of work in a big league game tonight, he showed you that he's basically back to who he was before the injury.