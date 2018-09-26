- [INAUDIBLE] I thought pretty good. He left a couple breaking balls and one for the home run up a little bit, but I thought he looked more like himself, which is a really good thing. You know, he went and pitched his four, and then he went out in the bullpen and got to about 75 or 80, so it was another really good step.

INTERVIEWER 1: What'd you think of [INAUDIBLE]?

- I thought he was terrific up till the end, and then he walked the lead-off hitter in the ninth inning. And you know, we almost get a pick-off play, so-- but I thought he was very good except for that.

INTERVIEWER 1: What's the next step for Trevor now that he's [INAUDIBLE]?

- Well, we need to talk through it tomorrow. We'll get Carl and myself and Chris and [INAUDIBLE] and kind of walk through it, because we certainly want him to pitch, but we also need to get Carrasco ready. So we're gonna have figure that out tomorrow.

INTERVIEWER 1: Brantley OK?

- Yeah. He fouled that ball off his calf, and he's just getting a little stiff. He's fine.

INTERVIEWER 2: I mean, we've talked about it recently, but Gomes for about two months now is hitting over .300.

- He's been good. He's been really good. He's been dangerous, he's been consistent, and, you know, he's stayed away from the ups and downs he's had maybe in the last couple years.