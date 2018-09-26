Trevor Bauer felt fantastic, encouraged in his second start back
Bauer says he's ready to pitch in the postseason.
Fantastic. I thought I was really encouraged with today, again. Commanded the ball pretty darn, as one of the points of emphasis was see how many 0-2, 1-2 counts I could get myself into, get ahead. Threw all my pitches for strikes. All, you know, what I wanted to. With the exception of, I mean, I missed a couple in the zone. You know, like the slider that [INAUDIBLE] hit out. But overall, I was super encouraged by it.
REPORTER: What's the next step now in the process for you to get ready for the playoffs?
- I'm ready. So I don't know. Hopefully get 85 pitches in. I think on Sunday is the next progression. I finished up with another 20-25 in the pen today. So should be good to go for 85 next start out, and then cleared for just normal activity. So I think to the best of my knowledge, that's what the plan is.
REPORTER: In a situation like this, do you sequence your pitches like you normally would, or do you like working on any particular pitch in any situation?
- No, I wanted to sequence how I normally would. My first start back I knew I was going to be erratic, so I didn't really even go over scouting reporters. Went out there and tried to throw my strikes. But this time, wanted to go over the scouting report, wanted to get in a normal pre-game routine. Try to execute a game plan. And I thought we did that pretty well.
REPORTER: Has this gone kind of about as well as you could have hoped through these first couple outings?
- Yeah, definitely. I wish I could throw more pitches, obviously, but I've been recovering super well. My stuff has been good. I'm still just a tad out of sync, mechanically, which is to be expected after missing six weeks. So I would fully expect that to be better next time. It was better today than it was first time out, so I would expect that be better again next time out. But other than that, I mean, everything's been super encouraging.
