- The first part of it was, let's diagnose exactly what the problem. So as soon as I found out that it was non-displaced and the bone wasn't cracked all the way through-- that was a very small fracture. It didn't show up on the X-rays, only showed up on MRIs. And so that started giving me a little bit of hope. So I started looking into that.

Really, from the next day when I came in to start my treatment, I had a large number of things that I wanted to ask questions about and wanted to explore. And they had a large number of things that they brought to the table. So we sat down, and over the course of the next two or three days, we developed a plan.

I think a lot of people that haven't been through it don't know all the stuff that it takes to compete on the field at the level that professional athletes do. I don't think they realize how much work is going into it. If someone's on the DL for longer than originally they thought, it's not because they don't want to get back, they're not working hard, usually. It's because they're doing everything they can, everything that they've been told to do, and the body just isn't responding, and they can't get back to the level. It can be very frustrating.

So for me it became very important to, yes, rehab the ankle. But I didn't want to waste the time-- or not waste the time, but I didn't want to have to spend time at the end of the rehab once my ankle was healed and cleared trying to get back into throwing shape, trying to get back into lifting shape, trying to get back my body composition to get back to a competitive state, et cetera, et cetera.

So the entire time that I've been working on rehabbing the ankle, I've been trying to maintain and build the other areas of it. It takes a very strong, very mentally strong individual to trust that this is working, the process is working, the science is correct, we have the right stuff going on, it's just going to take a little bit of time.

Especially for someone like me, who-- if it was up to me, I would have just pitched with a swollen ankle. I would have found a way to go out there and compete, and I wouldn't have got on the DL. That probably wouldn't have been the best thing for me in the long term. So that's why it's important, again, to have a training staff that can moderate that and look out for what's in your best interest and slow you down a little bit, at least for someone like me.

So I have a lot of respect for our training staff, not only their knowledge, but the fact that they are constantly going out and trying to learn and doing research and bringing new techniques in. And we have a ton of recovery modalities that we do. That knowledge that they bring, those modalities that they bring, and then their willingness to listen to my ideas and investigate them and see how we can integrate them.