- One guy that's worked out for great here is Corey Kluber. He's had a great career in Cleveland. He's at the prime of his career. And tonight, he struck out 11 as he blanked the Chicago White Sox for seven innings and turned it over to Andrew Miller and Cody Allen. So 4-0 is the final score. 11 strikeouts for Corey Kluber, Jensen. I didn't see one pitch he had trouble with tonight. Seems like all four pitches he was throwing, they all looked pretty darn good.

- Seventh game of 10 or more strikeouts this season. Yes, that's a third of his starts where he's got 10 or more. Pretty darn good. And again, when you pitch in the AL Central, you know you're going to get plenty of swing and miss. But to do it this consistently for this long over one season, impressive.

And yeah, the breaking ball has given me the most promise knowing that he is all the way back. He is at a point, right now, heading into the postseason. They'll have one more start, obviously, this year. But you have to feel a heck of a lot more confident than last year, because I think we kind of saw that going into October, there might have been a couple of things off. Doesn't look like anything is wrong right now. He's full steam ahead.