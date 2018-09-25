TERRY FRANCONA: You know what, it was-- it worked out about as well as it could. Kluber gets his 20th. We played the guys we wanted to, and we didn't have to pinch hit anybody or anything like that. So they got rest. Andrew pitched really well, and we got Cody in. So it worked out about as well as you could.

REPORTER: I know before the game, I asked you about 20, and you said he doesn't need to do anything to prove anything to you. But for the rest of his career, maybe look back a couple of years from now, kind of huge to have that.

TERRY FRANCONA: Heck yeah, it is. I mean, we were all nervous for him. He probably wasn't, we were. Because it meant probably more to us than it did to him.

REPORTER: What'd you think about Guyer being able to get in a winner?

TERRY FRANCONA: I mean, you know at that point, we didn't have anything to show for it. And fortunately Klub was keeping them off. And then Guyer takes one good swing, and then we had it on in the ninth, which was great.

REPORTER: Good to see Cody get back out there--

TERRY FRANCONA: Yes.

REPORTER: --in that stretch

TERRY FRANCONA: Thought he threw some real good breaking balls. And again, he probably won't pitch tomorrow, but then we'll break it up the rest of the week. Get him a back-to-back over the weekend.

REPORTER: Nice to see Rosales make their trip around the bases.

TERRY FRANCONA: It was fast! You know what, he doesn't short change on effort, on attitude. He's kind of fun to watch. Man, he gives you everything has.