- I thought both teams-- you know, they played really good baseball and kept playing. And lot of things happened. And a lot of things were going on. And both teams used a lot of players. But they played the game the right way and tried. And I think that's good for us. It was a good crowd and playing a great team. And you find a way to win. So there's a lot of good stuff.

REPORTER: See the way Raj and Greg were able to pull off the double steal there.

- Yeah, Raj really did a good job. You know, he's still-- at this age, he's fast, but he's smart out there. He didn't feel comfortable at first, and the knew Greg was bunting. But then he knew he could get third. And Frankie did a good job pulling back.

REPORTER: How did you think Olson--

- He was terrific. He was really good. The first inning, came in, threw five pitches and went back out. He was really good. That was fun to watch.

REPORTER: What did you think of Miller?

- You know what the good part was? He got to I think 30 pitches, which is, again, extending. I thought he pitched better as he got into his outing. I didn't think it was his best stuff that we've seen. But again, he's been in three out of four days, and he was hot last night. So again, it's good. We're able to do some things that couldn't even think of a while back.

REPORTER: What did you make of Clev's command today?

- Wow. When we took him out, he said, you sure? I said, man, it feels like you've thrown 140 pitches in a half hour. That was a lot of pitches, man. He was behind. He was hitting guys. But he competed. It was kind of like that game in Baltimore a year ago. For the most part, he kept them off the scoreboard. But he was pitching behind, and he was kind of all over the place. Velocity was terrific, but just didn't really locate very well.

REPORTER: He hit 200 strikeouts. You've had four guys do that. I know it speaks to the health, but it also speaks to their consistence and talent. [INAUDIBLE] the group--

- But I think when you say it speaks to their health, I think that speaks to their work ethic too. Because they prepare so well, and they stay out there. And that was kind of a cool thing to see. It kind of snuck up on me tonight when it happened. But those guys ought to be proud of themselves.

REPORTER: Tito, you see him every night, but with Lindor, his defense, it just looks like-- it almost takes over the game.

- He has that. I mean, that's one of his tools. It's special. His hands and his feel for throwing-- he's worked so hard on bouncing that ball when he's not really in a position to let it go. And his reactions and then the hands to go with it. That one play that handcuffed him kind of-- that was an unbelievable play.

REPORTER: When he got up off of--

- Yeah. And then to go in the hole, and then he slid and he didn't really have his legs under him. But he got enough arm when he needs it.