JOSH DONALDSON: Yeah, most of the guys in here already know. But I mean, it's kind of-- it gives a little bit of a taste of what is going to be like in the post-season. You know, two really good teams going at it, and fortunately we were able to come out with a win.

REPORTER: You look at-- I think, for me, it's fun watching you play with these guys and playing the games that they played in, with the crowd and the different pitchers coming in. What does that do for the juices for you?

JOSH DONALDSON: I mean, I'm having a good time. You know, obviously I've been able to get into some games here recently. I've been looking for this moment for a while. So for me to be out there playing in some meaningful games, and playing with a team that is as talented as this team is, it's very exciting to be a part of and I'm thankful for it.

REPORTER: How nice is to have all the different guys in this clubhouse? Like, if you don't get the big hit, there's another guy. You know what I mean.

JOSH DONALDSON: Yeah, I mean it's up and down the line up, I feel like. That's what good teams do. You look at the other side, the other team today, I mean they had some guys come up with some big hits that, you know, normally are always the guys that are coming up with those hits. And that's why they have 105 wins, or whatever it may be. Any good team, you're going to have contributions up and down the line up. What's nice is that you have guys that are used to doing it on a regular basis.

REPORTER: Nice for your drive in a couple, and get that goal.

JOSH DONALDSON: Yeah, minus the small village I left on bases at my last couple of at bats. It was nice to drive somebody in. And like I said, I felt like my at bats been pretty good. And hopefully they're just going to continue to get better.