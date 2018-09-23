- Yeah, I mean it was a-- it was just a big moment in the game. So, at that point, I was really, like-- I was really fired up we got the strikeout, and I knew I had runners on first and second and no outs. So I was fired up about that. And then I looked up and realized like what happened. And I was like, oh gosh, that is the 200th, and then had to step back and had to--

I just wanted to get back, like lock back in before I got back on the mound.

REPORTER: You guys are the first group of four-- first team to have four guys with 200 strikeouts in season in history. What does that say about the group, and then for you to be a part of that? What's that mean to you?

- I mean, it's special. I mean, a lot of people are going to say it's our division or whatever the case may be, but there's a lot of work, a lot of effort, and there's a lot of process that went into all of our stories and the whole way we got here. So I mean, I'm just proud to be a part of this and be a part of this starting rotation. It took a while to get into, and you can see why.

REPORTER: Did it feel a little bit like that Cincinnati start a little bit? Just the command? Like, your stuff looked good, and your velocity looked good-- it's all over the place?

- I mean, yeah. I had, I think, seven days off in between starts. And I was, obviously, amped up. It wasn't a secret. We were facing the Boston Red Sox. I was going on 200 strikeouts. I was excited, and then, you know, just the tick off. I mean, the sprays weren't bad. Just a little bit off.