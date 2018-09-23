Mike Clevinger had a lot on his mind during his start against the Red Sox
Mike Clevingr ecplipsed 200 strikeouts on the season
- Yeah, I mean it was a-- it was just a big moment in the game. So, at that point, I was really, like-- I was really fired up we got the strikeout, and I knew I had runners on first and second and no outs. So I was fired up about that. And then I looked up and realized like what happened. And I was like, oh gosh, that is the 200th, and then had to step back and had to--
I just wanted to get back, like lock back in before I got back on the mound.
REPORTER: You guys are the first group of four-- first team to have four guys with 200 strikeouts in season in history. What does that say about the group, and then for you to be a part of that? What's that mean to you?
- I mean, it's special. I mean, a lot of people are going to say it's our division or whatever the case may be, but there's a lot of work, a lot of effort, and there's a lot of process that went into all of our stories and the whole way we got here. So I mean, I'm just proud to be a part of this and be a part of this starting rotation. It took a while to get into, and you can see why.
REPORTER: Did it feel a little bit like that Cincinnati start a little bit? Just the command? Like, your stuff looked good, and your velocity looked good-- it's all over the place?
- I mean, yeah. I had, I think, seven days off in between starts. And I was, obviously, amped up. It wasn't a secret. We were facing the Boston Red Sox. I was going on 200 strikeouts. I was excited, and then, you know, just the tick off. I mean, the sprays weren't bad. Just a little bit off.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices