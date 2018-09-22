- They were both really good, and both bullpens, their guy came in, leftie came in there and looked like Hader from Milwaukee in there. And then Hernandez came in, got a huge double play for us. So everything was real plus-plus on the pitching side, and we just couldn't push a run across.

REPORTER: Luis has really shown some growth here in the last month or two of the season, hasn't he?

- Yeah, he's really been strong and dominating with his stuff. A great change-up, throwing hard. Just going to the hitters. Just really, really becoming a really fine pitcher. And it was a great move on our part a couple years ago to obtain him.

REPORTER: Fifth inning, you had a shot. You had a guy on third, Irving, and you had the contact play on.

- Yeah.

REPORTER: And it's just tough luck, huh?

- Well, yeah. You know, we've got to run a contact play there. We can't stand there and wait for our pitcher to drive that run in. But the shortstop made a pretty good play. He went to his left, picked it a little bit and made an accurate throw, and he got us.

REPORTER: Well, I thought it was a key play there in the eighth inning where, I don't know if it was Bo, or one of you guys saw it, and Nick got the slide interference call.

- Oh, that was definitely Bo. Yeah. You know, I'm almost-- that play was so normal back in the day that, until Bo called down there, I didn't even think about it. And then they made a good call for us.