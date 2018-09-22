- This is-- keep in mind, this is as of today. This is barring injury or trade. If the season ended today, and you started opening day 2019, who would be your locks. And let's take-- you're taking Matt Harvey off the table, right?

- Yeah, yeah.

- OK, so all of that said, where do we go?

SAM LECLURE: My first two guys in are going to be Anthony Desclafani and Luis Castillo. I probably got Luis Castillo starting opening day as things sit. Front runners for the next three spots. I think you have to consider Homer Bailey's contract. In a market like Cincinnati, you can't eat $25 million.

Michael Lorenzen, he wants to be in the rotation. I know it's one start, but it was impressive. And having his bat available is something that's pretty intriguing to me. Cody Reed, I think he's just gotten better and better each time out. And having a lefty in the rotation to break up the righties, I think, is beneficial. I think he believes that he belongs in the rotation. He's starting to look like it.

Saul Romano, I was really on the fence with him because I like what he does. I think he's a starter. He's got the good sinker. He's starting to use the breaking ball. The change-up needs to come around a little more. Matt Wisler is kind of a wild card for me. We haven't seen him start, but you traded an all-star for him. He was the headliner of that trade. You need him.

The reason I've got Amir Garrett out of there is because you've heard Jim Riggleman talk about the lefties and the tough National League. You've got to have him in the bullpen. I think he combines with Wandy Peralta to give them that one-two punch out of the bullpen for those left handers. I think that's important. You know, we don't know who the manager is going to be.

- Right.

- You don't know who the pitching coach is going to be. There's a lot of things-- but where I say right now, that's with this group, that's what I see.