INTERPRETER: The best game of my career has been this, that I pitched today. Thanks, God.

REPORTER 1: I know you've pitched here before. But still, to do it against this team, is there anything special about that?

INTERPRETER: Nothing special. It's another team. Right? They are my opponents. It's another team. But you know, sometimes I have that in the back of my mind, like you know that was this team that I played for. And you know, you have that in the back of your mind.

REPORTER 1: You probably knew a lot of the guys though.

INTERPRETER: Yes, you know, I know a lot of them.

REPORTER 1: Why did he think it was the best start of his career?

INTERPRETER: As you know, it was eight innings in a turn. And I was dominating. It was [INAUDIBLE] I was throwing all my pitches the way that I wanted to throw it. And it feel really good tonight.

REPORTER 2: After your last start, you told me that you didn't have to strike out everyone. And you started pitching. Now, you didn't throw your 100th pitch until the ninth inning tonight.

INTERPRETER: As you know, like I said, the last start, you know, if you're trying to strike everyone out, you'd run out of pitches. But you know, in this start, I just was attacking the hitters. And you know, I was making outs, and I was able to go deeper in the game.

REPORTER 1: You've talked about the difference between beginning of the season and now. What is the biggest difference?

INTERPRETER: As you know, early in the season, I was inconsistent, you know, with my command, with my pitches. And we've been trying to work in the bullpen with the pitching coach. You know, we've been doing a really good job, working hard. And you know, you can see these results right now in September.

REPORTER 3: Are you disappointed you only have-- the way you're pitching, are you disappointed you only have one start left?

INTERPRETER: No, I feel good. You know, like I feel good. You know, you have to be focused on finish strong. And I think I have one more start after this one. So let's see what happen.