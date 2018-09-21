Jim Riggleman full of compliments after stellar performances
Video Details
Jim Riggleman has a lot of compliments to give after Cody Reed has a great performance on the mound and Scooter Gennett carries the offense.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices