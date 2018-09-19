Scott Schebler was ‘bugged’ by all the Miller Park mosquitoes
Video Details
Schebler joined Jeff Piecoro after the Reds' win and had to deal with some mosquitoes as well.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices