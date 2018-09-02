Josh Donaldson joining Indians with big chip on his shoulder, ready to prove himself again
Video Details
The newest Cleveland Indian has a big chip on his shoulder.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices