Jim Riggleman talks about the decision to pull Castillo in the seventh inning
Video Details
Jim Riggleman wasn’t sure if he wanted to take Castillo out, and he breaks down what lead to the decision to ultimately go to the bull pen.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices