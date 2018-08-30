Indians skipper Terry Francona after another poor outing from his struggling closer
Video Details
Indians fall to the Twins 4-3 after Cody Allen blows the lead in the 7th inning.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices