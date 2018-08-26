Jason Kipnis just needed some time to figure his game out, and he’s grateful to Tito for giving it to him.
Video Details
After beating the Royals 12-5, Jason Kipnis talked about what he did to prepare for the game as well as how he’s been able tot are time to figure out his game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices