Corey Kluber isn’t worried about the team being tired
Video Details
After a 7-1 loss in Kansas City, Corey Kluber talked about his performance and why he's not worried about the team being tired at this point in the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices