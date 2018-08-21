VIDEO: Greg Allen hits 2-run go-ahead home run in Fenway Park
Video Details
It was just the 15th time in Indians history that all three Cleveland outfielders hit a home run in the same game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices