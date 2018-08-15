WATCH: Jose Ramirez crushes his 36th home run of the season
Video Details
Jose Ramirez hits his 36th home run of the season
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER: Jose sends a high drive, deep right field. Gone to souvenir city! Home run number 36 for Jose Ramirez, and it's 8 to 0.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices