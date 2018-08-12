Jim Riggleman on why he left Matt Harvey in for 7 innings
After a 6-3 win over Arizona, Jim Riggleman talks about Harvey's performance and how it got better the deeper he went into the game. He also breaks down the 4-run 8th inning that led the team to victory.
