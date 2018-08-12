When there’s 2 on and 2 out, Tucker Barnhart comes through in the clutch
Video Details
After a 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks, Tucker Barnhart breaks down his hit in the 8th that elevated the team to victory.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices