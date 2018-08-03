WATCH: Billy Hamilton goes airborne and crashes into the wall to record the out
Video Details
Billy Hamilton makes it look easy when tracking down a fly ball in center
ANNOUNCER: Or not catch the ball. He can run 90 feet before Hamilton can get the ball back to home plate. So Hamilton goes back and makes a great catch, but Harper-- at that point-- has to go back to the bag!
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices