WATCH: Eugenio Suarez blasts a 2-run shot off Max Scherzer to give him 25 home runs this season

Video Details

Eugenio Suarez hits a 2-run shot off Max Scherzer

COMMENTATOR: High, fly ball into deep left field. And Suarez does indeed back up that talk with a monster home run beyond the bullpen. A two run big fly by Eugenio Suarez.

More Videos »