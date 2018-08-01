José Ramirez helps lead the Indians to a 6-2 win over the Twins.
José Ramirez drives in two runs in the Tribe win.
- Talk so much about your patience. How nice is it to see the bottom of the line up get guys on base early for you guys?
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- They're tremendous guys. They're tremendous ball players. They're really doing a great job right now, and I feel really happy for them.
- The Twins, for whatever reason, seem to give you guys a tough game. How nice is it to get a lead and to hold on and get a win versus them?
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- It feels really good to win, especially in their house. We always come out looking for a victory, and we feel really happy about it.
- This field is different than others because out right field, that's a wall. When you get a double here-- I mean, you were hitting a bag when he was getting the ball in right field. Is a double the first thing that comes to your mind when you hit a ball [INAUDIBLE] in here?
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- Yeah, I'm always, of course, looking for a double. But particularly here in right field, I saw it come off the wall, and so I knew I had to run hard. And thank God, I was able to get a double out of it.
- Most important question-- was this a good game or a bad game for you?
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- Yeah, it was a tremendous game because we got the victory. Good job, tonight, Jose. Gracias.
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices