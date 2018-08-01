- Talk so much about your patience. How nice is it to see the bottom of the line up get guys on base early for you guys?

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- They're tremendous guys. They're tremendous ball players. They're really doing a great job right now, and I feel really happy for them.

- The Twins, for whatever reason, seem to give you guys a tough game. How nice is it to get a lead and to hold on and get a win versus them?

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- It feels really good to win, especially in their house. We always come out looking for a victory, and we feel really happy about it.

- This field is different than others because out right field, that's a wall. When you get a double here-- I mean, you were hitting a bag when he was getting the ball in right field. Is a double the first thing that comes to your mind when you hit a ball [INAUDIBLE] in here?

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- Yeah, I'm always, of course, looking for a double. But particularly here in right field, I saw it come off the wall, and so I knew I had to run hard. And thank God, I was able to get a double out of it.

- Most important question-- was this a good game or a bad game for you?

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- Yeah, it was a tremendous game because we got the victory. Good job, tonight, Jose. Gracias.

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]