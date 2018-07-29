ANNOUNCER 1: Rick talked about how he didn't use his curveball much in the first 20 to 23 or 24 pitches. But then he mixed that it in and his split finger. And suddenly, everything was working.

ANNOUNCER 2: The curveball and the cutter today were really magnificient at the end of the first time and second time around the order. You see the curveball right here to Nicholas Castellanos. No chance to swing and make contact there.

The way he was going late with the breaking ball, he was able to walk it off the plate. And you can see it slow down here. Great stuff from Steve Bardo cutting this package for us.