WATCH: Francisco Lindor hits 26th and 27th home runs
It was the 5th multi-homer game for the Tribe shortstop.
ANNOUNCER: He has 27 on the year. First of all, the Indians were down in the fifth inning 2-0, and then Lindor launches this 2-run homer to tie it.
ANNOUNCER: Yeah, the fifth inning home run. Now the 14th homer this year of his that's tied or given the Indians the lead. Look at the exit velo. 102, I actually had it at 104, so Detroit your gun was a little slow here.
But that was a big one, then here's the exclamation point. This one in the ninth inning, his 27th. Seventh career multi-homer game, fifth this year. So five of the seven times he's had a multi-homer contest.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices