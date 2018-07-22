INTERVIEWER: --good the last five or six starts. In fact, I don't think you've given up a home run in the previous six starts. What was the difference for you out there today?

MATT HARVEY: It's baseball. I mean, you're not going to go the whole season without giving up a home run, and unfortunately, as good as I was, you know, a part of baseball is running into hot bats. And when you don't execute your pitches, and you leave stuff over the middle of the play, like I said, a hot team is going to make you pay. And they did that today. You know, I kind of went back and looked after the game. And the slider wasn't doing a whole lot. The fastball was kind of moving back over the plate, and like I said, a hot swinging team is going to make you pay. So it was a rough one, but you know, there's reason you're going back out there on a five day rotation. And get back out there, and get them next time.

INTERVIEWER: What do you think you've shown? I mean, no one knows your future here in the next few weeks. What do you think you've shown in your short time here in Cincinnati that you might be able to hop onto a team, and be able to pitch at a contending team?

- I'm not talking about going to a different team or whatnot. My goal is every fifth day, I pitch for this team, and you know, today was a bad one. But I'm healthy, and I've thrown the ball pretty well. And today was just a rough one, and like I said, there's a reason. They're going to run back out there on every fifth day, and there's work to be done to make sure this doesn't happen again. And going over video, doing all the work in between and this week. But I'm looking forward to my next start.

INTERVIEWER: How pleased have you been with your time here at Cincinnati so far?

- Great, it's been awesome. Other than today, it's been pretty successful, so I just have to get back after it. And kind of flush this one, and start fresh tomorrow and start a rhythm.

INTERVIEWER: It looked like your velocity was about the same, but was it location that you weren't happy with?

- Everything was just-- I tried to go in, and it just kept coming back over the plate. Or I tried to go away to a righty, and it was tailing down the middle. So the slider wasn't doing a whole lot. And that's you know what's been so successful the last couple of weeks is been able to locate the fastball, and then work the slider off of that. So it was a rough one. But I'll get back after this week, and get ready for my next one.

INTERVIEWER: I know you don't like to talk about trades. Jim said today that his hope is that you stay here for the season. Is that your hope?

- Yeah, I mean, I'm here. I've enjoyed playing with these guys. Whatever, I think I've learned no matter where you want to be, or what you want to do, this is a business. So whatevers decided, my job is to go out and compete. And do everything I can to help this team win, and hopefully pick up another streak. We're going to flush this weekend. It was a rough one for a lot of us, but we're going to get back after it tomorrow. And try and get back--