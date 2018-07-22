REPORTER: --what Cookie was able to do for you guys.

- Well, I mean on a night-- this is a good place to hit, obviously. He kept them off balance. He put up a bunch of zeros. He gave up that home run late to Beltre, but, man, he pitched really well. He threw all of his pitches. He worked ahead. He did a terrific job.

REPORTER: It seems almost like-- I mean, everyone talks about Kluber, but [INAUDIBLE] having a breakout year. Clevinger's gotten a lot of attention. Does it almost feel like-- and I don't know how much you're pay attention, but it seems like Carlos has kind of flown under the radar.

- Yeah. will I wouldn't know about that. He doesn't fly under here. You know, we value him a lot and he's one of our main guys. And we need him and he knows it and we feel good when he pitches.

REPORTER: After the stress of last night's game, was is so nice to see the offense have a game like that?

- Yeah, it's nice. And to be able to get a couple of guys out of there. You know, let him-- even if it's for a couple innings just to-- everything helps. And then the guys that came in-- Guyer had a couple of hits. Gonzy did, Berto did. I mean, that's good for everybody.

REPORTER: Talk about with Melky-- he seems more comfortable at the plate.

- Well, he hit five balls right on the barrel tonight. He swung the bat really well. That really fun to see. He can help us. I mean, a switch hitter, professional hitter sitting down like in that seven-hole tonight. That really helps.

REPORTER: What did you think of the job he did, kind of alluding the tag to get you guys going in the 5th?

- Yeah, it was-- yeah. He did. And then Gomer on the next one. You know, we might have caught a break there. It just was a kind of an awkward-- you know, Chirinos just got into a position where he couldn't really move. But I thought it all started-- I mean, Gomer, with a runner on 2nd and nobody out, with a nice piece of hitting to get the runner over. Then it kind of all started from there.

REPORTER: What did you notice changed about Colon in the 5th inning?

- Well, I mean, I don't know that it changed. I mean, sometimes when you get a third time through the order, typically that's harder to-- he just-- some balls were elevated. The first four innings it didn't seem like he threw a fastball over the middle the plate. And then, you know, you start getting base runners and you're able to go first to third, holes start to open up.

REPORTER: What did you think of the job Alonso did with his two at bats?

- Yeah. I mean, we had a good inning going, and then he caps it off. I like the way they just stayed at it. That was good to see.