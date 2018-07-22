REPORTER: We always talk about when the offense gets runs, what it does for a pitcher. But what was it like early in this game before runs were scored for you?

- I always say that before. When you don't see any runs, you just keeping zero, throwing some zero. And that's pretty much what we did in the game. [INAUDIBLE] against [INAUDIBLE] are open.

So I just start to think about against like 0-0. I don't want those guys take the opportunity-- I don't know-- 10 to nothing, just start swinging the ball. I just still throwing the ball the same way no matter what is the score. So [INAUDIBLE] just get it down off balance. That's the way we did the whole night. [INAUDIBLE]

REPORTER: Carlos, in years past, there's been so much talk about you and Corey. What's it been like this year to have Trevor and Mike and kind of the entire rotation kind of rise up together?

- Man, it's good. It's good to see those guys every five days. To see those guys throwing, that's the most fun.

Clevinger, Bauer, Kluber, myself, I think we are here. So just winning some game. That's what we want to help the team win some games. That's what we're doing right now. I'm really impressed with those guys. Those guys, they've been doing great.

REPORTER: And maybe [INAUDIBLE] deeper than the guy in your first two starts back on the [INAUDIBLE] you only went 5 and 5 in the third. What if maybe you go a little deeper tonight?

- You know what? I think I feel better. Normally, when you come out the [INAUDIBLE], you going to go like 100 pitches right away. But I think there was like maybe two star before the [INAUDIBLE] was like [INAUDIBLE] something like that.

[INAUDIBLE] taken and [INAUDIBLE] throw out of the bullpen. So now you just feel normal back to normal. Like I don't if I did 100 pitches or 90-something. But it feel great.