Jim Riggleman acknowledges the continued struggle of 6th inning pitching for Reds
All season long Jim Riggleman has seen pitching struggle in the 6th inning across MLB. It was no different in the Reds loss to the Pirates as Tyler Mahle saw the game start to slip away.
