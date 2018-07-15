Jose Peraza has been putting in the work to grab a Reds franchise record
Video Details
With the series Jose Peraza had, he has now put himself in the Cincinnati Reds record books and it's all because of hard work.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices