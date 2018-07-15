David Hernandez, Reds’ relievers are ‘riding the wave right now’
Hernandez discusses another great showing by the Reds' 'pen.
INTERVIEWER: Since you and Michael got healthy and got back with the team. It really solidified the pen. And it kind of-- kind of defined roles a little bit too, didn't it?
DAVID HERNANDEZ: Oh, absolutely. I think-- well, coming into the season I know that the Reds obviously look for us to get outs, and big outs. And that's all we're just trying to do. We're just trying to obviously get our work, and stay healthy, do the proper things to stay healthy. And our training staff has been on top of everything and making sure that we get our stuff done. And we're just riding the wave right now, as you can see. You know, it's just been a lot of fun.
