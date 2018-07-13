- Andre, Corey Kluber now will miss the All-Star game. And he'll be pushed back for his start after the All-Star break as well. What are the details on this?

- Well, the details, let's do this the right way. This has been set up for a while. If you guys go back maybe a week and a half, two weeks-- and I know you guys pay attention because you're here with us every single day-- the rotation was changed around a little bit. And Terry Francona said, when it's time to tell us and it was time to make sense of things, they would make sense of it. And what we found out today is that Corey got an injection in the right knee area. It's going to help him, hopefully, not feel the knee anymore.