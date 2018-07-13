WATCH: José Ramirez sets franchise record for most HRs before All-Star break
José Ramirez's 28th HR sets Indians record.
ANNOUNCER: Ramirez rocks one to deep right field. Goodbye! Tied at 4!
[FIREWORKS]
His 28th home run of the year. This dynamo just continues to tear it up. He is now tied with JD Martinez for the league lead in home runs.
ANNOUNCER: And that was just a pure swing, line drive stroke that got out of here.
[CROWD CHANTING]: Jose, Jose, Jose, Jose. Jose.
ANNOUNCER: And I mean, that's his third career home run up. And that ball out over the plate. And boy, you can't throw the fastball by him, folks. I don't care how hard you throw.
