ANNOUNCER: Ramirez rocks one to deep right field. Goodbye! Tied at 4!

[FIREWORKS]

His 28th home run of the year. This dynamo just continues to tear it up. He is now tied with JD Martinez for the league lead in home runs.

ANNOUNCER: And that was just a pure swing, line drive stroke that got out of here.

[CROWD CHANTING]: Jose, Jose, Jose, Jose. Jose.

ANNOUNCER: And I mean, that's his third career home run up. And that ball out over the plate. And boy, you can't throw the fastball by him, folks. I don't care how hard you throw.