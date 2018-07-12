WATCH: All-Star Scooter Gennett blasts his 15th home run this season
Video Details
Scooter Gennett cracks a home run to right field
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: It's in the air to deep right field. This one is going to sail out of here, off the bat of Scooter Gennett. Number 15 for Scooter.
