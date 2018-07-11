AL: He's about as effective as it gets. He had a no hitter into the fifth inning.

ANNOUNCER 2: He punched out everybody in the first. And he really was commanding the fastball about as well as we've seen. And locked in. It was on with Matt and Rick today. And we really marveled at his efficiency, as you talked about, Al. And getting all the strikeouts. It was strike one, strike two, strike three, a bunch of times where he was forcing weak contact. He had, I think, double digit at-bats of three pitches or less, where he got outs. So you see where this is at. He's down in the zone. He is nowhere near the belt, unless he gets to two strikes to elevate the fastball and change eye level with the slider and the curveball.