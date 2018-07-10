WATCH: Scooter Gennett snags the deflection and throws out the runner

Video Details

Scooter Gennett makes a great defensive play

- And you see where he ranks. Off the glove of Votto. Scooter barehands, throws, and got him. Oh my goodness. Have we seen some defense here tonight. How about this play by Scooter Gennett?

