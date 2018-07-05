WATCH: Indians turn a double play on a strikeout and throw out
Video Details
Indians strike 'em out throw 'em out
ANNOUNCER: Guerrera's off! Swing and a miss, throw down. Throw's a little it high, but Kipnis gets the tag on him. For a "strike him out, throw him out", inning-ending double play.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices