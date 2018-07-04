WATCH: Yan Gomes crushes the Indians eighth grand slam this season
Video Details
Yan Gomes blasts a four-run shot to left
[CRACK OF THE BAT] COMMENTATOR: Gomes with a fly ball, deep left field. Gordon's going to watch it go into the bullpen. Second grand slam in as many games for the Indians. Their eighth of the year. And--
