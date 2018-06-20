Sal Romano was hot on the mound in more ways than one
Video Details
Sal Romano was literally too hot to wear just one uniform against the Tigers as the youngster threw 7 scoreless innings
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices