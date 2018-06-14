- Tyler did a great job. The bullpen did a great job. We got some timely hits, good at-bats, good defense. It was a really well played, well pitched two ballgames in here.

REPORTER 1: Feel like some of these younger guys are turning a corner of sorts?

- Well, I hope so. We've gone now-- that's four times with our pitchers, no less than six innings and as much as eight. So you get that. You're going to win ballgames. So you're going to win your share, anyway. Their guys threw two good ballgames against us and came up short. But their pitchers gave them every chance, and that's what you want you starter to do.

REPORTER 2: Romano, Mahle, DeSclafani-- like you said, you're getting some length, and that always makes the games a little better.

- Absolutely. You can use your bullpen the way you want to use them, you can get some guys rest in your bullpen, but you can get them in there for a couple hitters at a time, instead of having to throw two innings at a time. And we've got a good bullpen, but we've tested the limits on how much that we've asked them to do, and by getting these innings here we've gotten lately from our starters, it's-- that's what we need.