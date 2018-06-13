Joey Votto: ‘You can’t lead the league in triples stopping at second’
Votto jokes about his rare feat.
- Why not get to third, right? You can't lead the league in triples stopping at second, right?
REPORTER: Perhaps you're energized because of your DHing tonight. What do you think about this DH thing?
- I thought it was-- I don't like it. But I'll take it. And it's a new experience. I wish I was out here with the guys. I wish I was on the bench and there's a rhythm I'm used to.
But to be able to come through in the 10th inning and fulfill my role as the designated hitter, I'm glad that I didn't put together an ohfer and I got to help the team get a W. So it was a fun experience for me.
REPORTER: And finally, your offense has been clicking. Would have been a shame to go away and have Sal Romano be the losing pitcher tonight, he had a heck of an outing.
- Well, Ian Kennedy pitched very well also. And aside from a real clutch a home run in the ninth inning by Tucker Barnhart, it would have been a pitcher's duel won by Kennedy.
And, of course, Sal looked great-- or at the very least, he competed very, very well today and that's exactly what we want to see out of him, and it's exciting.
REPORTER: Congrats on the win, thanks for your time.
- Yeah, thank you. Always good when we win. Always good when we win. It's always good when we win
REPORTER: Thank you very much.
