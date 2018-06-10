WATCH: Indians’ infield defense dazzles in Detroit
Jose, Yonder, and Frankie flashed the leather in Motown.
SPEAKER 1: Ramirez in the fifth inning. Great bearing.
SPEAKER 2: I mean, you've got a lot of momentum going one way. You've got to make a strong enough pro all the way across the diamond. Nice scoop by Yonder Alonzo to get him by a hair.
SPEAKER 1: that was one. And then you Yonder Alonzo is--
SPEAKER 2: I'm on him.
SPEAKER 1: I'm sure he like-- he almost looked like an outfielder.
SPEAKER 2: Yeah, a little biscuit in the basket right there. Just keeping his eyes on it, knowing where he is on the diamond. Nice work with the feet.
SPEAKER 1: then Francisco Lindor. This guy-- I mean, man, he had to get up to get that ball. He had to time it just right. LeBron would be proud.
