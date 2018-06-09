Jim Riggleman saw positive pitching from Matt Harvey in loss to Cardinals
Despite giving up a couple HR's, Riggleman saw some good pitches from Matt Harvey who was able to throw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
